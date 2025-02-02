What You Should Know Before Ordering Water At A European Restaurant

At many restaurants in America, you don't have to order water. Instead, a waiter will simply come by with tall frosty glasses of iced water for each diner, or else they'll pour from a giant metal jug into every individual cup. But, in Europe, things are a little different. Although the tap water is certainly safe to drink wherever you go (about as good as New York City's, although the jury's still out on how good the bagels are), European restaurants don't usually provide free water for patrons. (Public bathrooms are another thing European countries make you pay for that America gives you for free, but Europeans have free healthcare and better potato chips, so we suppose it evens out.)

If you want water in most European restaurants, you'll have to order a bottle for the table, and it will show up on your check at the end of the night. Don't worry — it's not expensive, although those who are used to frigid ice water may be surprised to find that these bottles are merely chilled, if not served at room temperature.