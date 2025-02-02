Why Do Some Restaurants Put Rice In Their Salt Shakers?

Although some say we may be eating too much salt, it's hard not to reach for the shaker when dining out. Whether it's to sprinkle on fries or because the dish could use a little extra flavor, that tiny container seems to be a constant item on restaurant tables. However, have you ever looked at them and thought, what's actually in salt shakers? Sometimes, the salt looks a little off — discolored or grainy — but the bizarre texture you're seeing is actually helping you get the perfect pinch of salt for your meal. Restaurants often add rice to their salt shakers to prevent the salt from clumping.

Salt, being highly absorbent due to its moisture-loving properties, can easily clump up when exposed to water. For example, after a quick rinse, leftover water droplets inside the shaker could cause the salt to form those pesky clumps, blocking the tiny holes at the top. Rice, however, comes to the rescue. It soaks up any moisture that might cause clumping, allowing the salt to flow freely. Salt dissolves when introduced to water, but rice is a starch, so it's able to hold larger amounts of water, making rice the perfect companion for salt. With a clump-free salt shaker, you won't have to worry about accidentally over-salting your food from shaking it too many times out of frustration.