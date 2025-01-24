Kellogg's New Ice Cream Flavors Just Made Dessert For Breakfast Even Better
There's nothing wrong with satisfying your sweet tooth at any time of day (or night). Cosmic brownies at six in the morning? Sure, why not? Some (surprisingly divisive) Nutella crepes once you're home from work? Yeah, that sounds about right. Thanks to Kellogg's' new cereal-flavored ice cream line, you no longer need to justify eating dessert for breakfast, not that we were arguing with you in the first place.
Kellanova (commonly known as Kellogg's) teased the release of its new cereal-inspired ice cream line a few days ago but officially released a statement on Thursday announcing the company's plans for 10 out-of-this-world flavors. The company partnered with Golden West Food Group to morph the nostalgia of Eggo Waffles and Rice Krispies Treats into a frozen, irresistible treat. Fans are excited to learn that the drop will include not only four new pints of ice cream but also six original flavors of ice cream sandwiches.
Kellogg's' new breakfast-inspired ice cream flavors
Eggo Waffle aficionados can expect three pints and three ice cream sandwiches based on multiple beloved waffle flavors. That includes Buttery Maple, Chocolatey Chip, and Blueberry ice cream pints alongside Buttery Maple, Chocolatey Chip, and Blueberry ice cream sandwiches with swirls of delicious, fruity ribbons and crunchy waffle pieces in every bite. The ice cream sandwiches include that unforgettable ice cream stuffed between two brown butter waffle cookies on each side, which we think El from "Stranger Things" would have gone totally berserk for.
Kellogg's didn't forget about the Rice Krispies Treats fans, either. "Snap!, Crackle!, Pop!" cheerleaders can pick up a pint of the Original ice cream flavor (meant to mimic the iconic marshmallow-y essence) or choose between Original, Strawberry, or Triple Chocolate ice cream sandwiches. The sandwiches will include two actual Rice Krispie squares corresponding with the rich ice cream layered in between –- talk about a dessert fiend's best day ever. An official release date hasn't been announced yet, but customers can expect to find the new ice cream line at Walmart, Kroger's, and Albertson's in the coming weeks.