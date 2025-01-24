Kellogg's New Ice Cream Flavors Just Made Dessert For Breakfast Even Better

There's nothing wrong with satisfying your sweet tooth at any time of day (or night). Cosmic brownies at six in the morning? Sure, why not? Some (surprisingly divisive) Nutella crepes once you're home from work? Yeah, that sounds about right. Thanks to Kellogg's' new cereal-flavored ice cream line, you no longer need to justify eating dessert for breakfast, not that we were arguing with you in the first place.

Kellanova (commonly known as Kellogg's) teased the release of its new cereal-inspired ice cream line a few days ago but officially released a statement on Thursday announcing the company's plans for 10 out-of-this-world flavors. The company partnered with Golden West Food Group to morph the nostalgia of Eggo Waffles and Rice Krispies Treats into a frozen, irresistible treat. Fans are excited to learn that the drop will include not only four new pints of ice cream but also six original flavors of ice cream sandwiches.