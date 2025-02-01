Hot Buttered Rum Dates Back To The 17th Century
If you think rum is only for tropical drinks like tiki cocktails and historical Caribbean rum punches, think again. Hot buttered rum is the ultimate winter warmer, blending spices, brown sugar, and butter to make a drink that's as indulgent as it is comforting. While its flavor feels modern, its origins stretch back to the 17th century; it is a drink steeped in history. The rise of this cocktail is directly linked to the time when rum became a cornerstone of Colonial America's national — and international — trade. During this era, Colonial America was buzzing with creativity, and hot buttered rum emerged as an innovative solution to chilly winters.
Although hot and buttered drinks were being drank as early as the 1500s, hot buttered rum only came about during the 1600s. This was the time when rum emerged as a key part of Colonial America's booming industry. Molasses shipped from the Caribbean fueled the rise of rum distillation, and the spirit soon became a staple for many citizens living in Colonial America. These individuals, who were already fans of warm beverages like toddies, didn't hesitate to experiment with their new spirit by mixing rum with butter and spices. This rich and warming concoction soon became a staple at home gatherings, offering both comfort and a means to get drunk. Over time, the drink grew in popularity, spreading to taverns where locals swapped recipes and debated the merits of different rums. (This debate continues, as our article discussing 10 types of Caribbean rum proves.) The cocktail's rise was thanks not just to its flavor but its ingenuity, earning hot buttered rum a place in the pantheon of colonial staples like apple pie and cornbread.
Modern versions of hot buttered rum
In recent years, hot buttered rum has been experimented with. Some variations cater to modern customers' preference for sweet drinks. For example, the Brownstone Lounge in Harlem previously sold a hot buttered rum that was flavored with caramel. Other recipes call for a splash of citrus, like orange juice or lemon juice, to add brightness to the drink's rich body. In some instances, the rum itself has even been swapped out; Highpoint Bistro and Bar in New York City has been known to serve a hot buttered rum that's actually made with bourbon. What's more, coffee drinkers have embraced the drink by adding coffee to the cocktail, making a hot buttered rum latte. There's even a non-alcoholic version in which spiced syrup and non-alcoholic rum provide all the flavor without the buzz.
While we encourage you to experiment with this wonderful cocktail, we'd also remind you that there's no beating the traditional recipe's smooth, buttery finish. Even if you really don't fancy sipping on this classic, we'd suggest you don't turn your back on hot cocktails completely. You can always upgrade your hot toddy if needed.