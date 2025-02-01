Hot Buttered Rum Dates Back To The 17th Century

If you think rum is only for tropical drinks like tiki cocktails and historical Caribbean rum punches, think again. Hot buttered rum is the ultimate winter warmer, blending spices, brown sugar, and butter to make a drink that's as indulgent as it is comforting. While its flavor feels modern, its origins stretch back to the 17th century; it is a drink steeped in history. The rise of this cocktail is directly linked to the time when rum became a cornerstone of Colonial America's national — and international — trade. During this era, Colonial America was buzzing with creativity, and hot buttered rum emerged as an innovative solution to chilly winters.

Although hot and buttered drinks were being drank as early as the 1500s, hot buttered rum only came about during the 1600s. This was the time when rum emerged as a key part of Colonial America's booming industry. Molasses shipped from the Caribbean fueled the rise of rum distillation, and the spirit soon became a staple for many citizens living in Colonial America. These individuals, who were already fans of warm beverages like toddies, didn't hesitate to experiment with their new spirit by mixing rum with butter and spices. This rich and warming concoction soon became a staple at home gatherings, offering both comfort and a means to get drunk. Over time, the drink grew in popularity, spreading to taverns where locals swapped recipes and debated the merits of different rums. (This debate continues, as our article discussing 10 types of Caribbean rum proves.) The cocktail's rise was thanks not just to its flavor but its ingenuity, earning hot buttered rum a place in the pantheon of colonial staples like apple pie and cornbread.