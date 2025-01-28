You Actually Can Eat A Medium Rare Chicken
I'm sure the title caught your attention but, believe me, this is the real deal. And, yes, you read it right: medium-rare chicken. Some people are still iffy about this cooking method, but enjoying medium-rare chicken is safe when you prepare it using the sous vide technique. This kitchen trick allows you to achieve juicy chicken with a texture closer to steak than the dry, overcooked poultry we've all had to endure at one time or another.
As you know, chicken must be fully cooked to kill dangerous foodborne bacteria like salmonella. We've also been told that any chicken cooked at a temperature less than 165 degrees Fahrenheit is bad news. Even though the great Ina Garten says she undercooks her chicken a bit to keep it from getting dry, many still aren't sold on the idea.
However, with the sous vide method, it's possible to cook chicken at a lower temperature while still eliminating bacteria. While it may sound like a category-five health hazard, sous vide is a safe and delicious option for adventurous cooks. Here are the deets on why this works and how to get it just right.
Don't try this without a sous vide machine
Be warned, you should not cook medium-rare chicken on the grill, skillet, oven, or stovetop. If you do not have the precise temperature control of a sous vide machine, undercooked chicken can still harbor dangerous bacteria. So, how does this work?
Sous vide works by cooking the food in a vacuum-sealed bag while submerged in a water bath, which is kept at a consistent temperature. This method gently cooks the chicken, holding it at temperature long enough to kill bacteria while preserving that tender bite we yearn for.
The sous vide method is also a great way to cook thick steaks. Unlike traditional cooking methods that rely on high heat, sous vide ensures the chicken is evenly cooked from edge to center without drying it out. The result is chicken that's entirely safe to eat and super juicy.
How to cook chicken with a sous vide machine
If you've got a vacuum sealer, now's the time to bring that bad boy out. It's the easiest way to suck all the air out of the bag and get your chicken ready for the water bath. If you don't have a vacuum sealer then you'll have to try the water displacement trick. Seal the bag most of the way, then slowly lower it into a container of water. The pressure will push the air out for you. Once the air is out, seal the bag completely and you're good to go.
Next, set up your sous vide. Fill a pot or container with water and attach your sous vide precision cooker to the side. Pick your temperature based on how you like your chicken. For most tender results, you'll want to set the heat between 145-150 degrees Fahrenheit, although turning it up to 160 degrees Fahrenheit will also give you juicy results with a slightly firmer bite.
The best part is that sous vide cooking is very forgiving, so even if you leave the chicken in for longer, it won't overcook. Once the water hits the right temperature, drop your bagged chicken in and make sure it's fully submerged. If the bag starts floating, you can clip it to the side of the pot or weigh it down. Then, step back and let the sous vide do its thing. It's a set-and-forget process that ends with the most flavorful chicken.
Is sous vide chicken worth the hype?
Absolutely. When prepared correctly, sous vide chicken is an entirely different experience from bone-dry overcooked chicken. The lower cooking temperature and vacuum seal preserves the natural meat juices, resulting in a melt-in-your-mouth texture. It's the bomb.com for dishes where chicken is the star, like salads, sandwiches, or even served plain with a drizzle of olive oil and herbs.
It's nothing to play around with, though. If you're going to do it, do it right. Precision is critical. Without a sous vide machine, there's no way to guarantee the chicken reaches a safe internal temperature, making it a risky choice. But, when done right, the rewards are worth it. So, if you're looking to elevate your chicken game, a sous vide precision cooker might be the perfect kitchen tool to invest in.