You Actually Can Eat A Medium Rare Chicken

I'm sure the title caught your attention but, believe me, this is the real deal. And, yes, you read it right: medium-rare chicken. Some people are still iffy about this cooking method, but enjoying medium-rare chicken is safe when you prepare it using the sous vide technique. This kitchen trick allows you to achieve juicy chicken with a texture closer to steak than the dry, overcooked poultry we've all had to endure at one time or another.

As you know, chicken must be fully cooked to kill dangerous foodborne bacteria like salmonella. We've also been told that any chicken cooked at a temperature less than 165 degrees Fahrenheit is bad news. Even though the great Ina Garten says she undercooks her chicken a bit to keep it from getting dry, many still aren't sold on the idea.

However, with the sous vide method, it's possible to cook chicken at a lower temperature while still eliminating bacteria. While it may sound like a category-five health hazard, sous vide is a safe and delicious option for adventurous cooks. Here are the deets on why this works and how to get it just right.