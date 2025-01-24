Bridgerton Betty Crocker Creme Puff Baking Kit Review: Perfect For Your Next Watch Party

I love a good period drama or romance, and I fell in love with Netflix's regency era series "Bridgerton" right away. Beautiful scenery, gorgeous costumes, instrumental contemporary music, delightful casting — it's totally in my wheelhouse. After the first season of the show came out, I plunged into the book series it is based on. I binge-read Julia Quinn's sweeping romance faster than I'd be willing to admit, often reading late into the night. Then, like the conclusion of any great series will do, I sunk deep into a reading rut for several months, waiting with bated breath for season two's arrival. I downed that season about as quickly as I could before waiting, once again, for the next season. And the process began all over again.

The show follows an influential family, the Bridgertons, as they navigate the season of love, as each sibling attempts to find someone suitable enough to marry. Between the gossip and gowns, an anonymous (at least in part) character by the name of Lady Whistledown writes and publishes a paper full of the latest news and truths among the ton's elite. It's a gossip column that has all the characters, including Queen Charlotte, in an absolute chokehold. Betty Crocker (a fictional, though influential, food mascot) has taken the theme of sitting room snacks, juicy tales, and beautiful staging, mixed it up, and produced a line of treats ideal for your next "Bridgerton" watch party. I got the opportunity to try my hand at making the creme puff treats to see if they bring home that "Bridgerton" feel or simply result in a box mix flop. Admittedly, having never attempted creme puff before, I was nervous as I know the illustrious creme puff is something of a recipe Achilles' Heel.