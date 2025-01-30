How To Season A Blackstone Griddle Like A Grilling Pro

If you're seasoning your Blackstone griddle for the first time, know that it'll be slightly more involved than future seasonings. For this initial seasoning, you'll need water, soup, tongs, paper towels or an absorbent material, and oil. Begin by gently washing the griddle with soap and water, then rinse it off and turn the burners to high. After about 15 minutes, you'll notice the griddle starting to brown, signaling that it's time to turn off the heat.

Next, apply a thin layer of oil — less is more, but make sure there are no dry spots. You can evenly spread the oil with some tongs holding a paper towel. Consider using a Blackstone Griddle Seasoning and Cast Iron Conditioner, which seasons and conditions your griddle in one step. If you prefer regular cooking oil, options like canola oil or vegetable oil work well. Selecting an oil with a high smoke point is key. Use paper towels and tongs to spread the oil evenly, then fire up the griddle again. After about 30 minutes, you'll see the oil smoking. This is a good thing, as it shows the seasoning process is working. If this is your first time seasoning your griddle, you'll need to repeat this process two to three times to be thoroughly seasoned.

All future seasonings should go much quicker, as the fatty food you cook will help naturally condition and oil the surface as you go along. Blackstone recommends you simply coat the surface with oil before and after any cooking sessions. Every time you thoroughly clean your Blackstone — particularly if you've had to remove some rust — you'll need to follow up with a seasoning. With a well-seasoned griddle, you'll be able to serve up some show-stopping meals and solidify your status as the neighborhood grilling champion.