The Olive Oil Problem You Can Solve With The Pull Tab
It's frustrating when a recipe calls for just a smidge of olive oil, and your bottle pours out close to a cup. This issue can seem nearly impossible to fix once you've pull the tab off a fresh bottle, but the solution is simpler than you might think. Next time you buy — for this hack, a plastic — bottle of olive oil, instead of discarding the freshness tab, try pushing it back in the catch spout.
A popular TikTok video shared by user @cookingcards suggests removing the pull tab and reinserting it upside down. This plastic piece acts as a kind of flange, turning the once-large pour spout into a small crack. While this will work with many plastic-sealed olive oil bottles, it's not universal — others tested the hack and found that the plastic tabs were simply meant to be thrown away.
While the olive oil tab hack might not work with every bottle, it's a simple yet effective solution. This hack ensures you get just the right amount of oil, whether you're drizzling over a caprese salad or lightly greasing a pan. It's especially helpful when you're working with recipes that only require a small amount, making it easier to control the flow and reduce waste.
Easy ways to control your olive oil pour and reduce waste.
If your bottle doesn't have a plastic tab or if you've already discarded it, don't worry, there are alternatives. You can use your thumb to control the flow by covering part of the bottle opening and allowing a small stream of oil to come out. While this may leave your thumb a little greasy, it's an easy fix, and a quick wipe or rinse to clean up.
Another option is to use a universal pour spout for glass bottles, which is commonly used in restaurants. These spouts are designed to control the flow of liquid, preventing spills while giving you a precise amount of oil. This method not only enhances accuracy in pouring but also keeps your kitchen cleaner, eliminating the mess that often comes with traditional olive oil bottles. So, the next time you want to make a quick sauté, make an oil-based salad dressing, or dip some bread in light or extra virgin olive oil, try this oil hack to save you time, money, and maybe the trouble of rejiggering your dish.