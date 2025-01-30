The Olive Oil Problem You Can Solve With The Pull Tab

It's frustrating when a recipe calls for just a smidge of olive oil, and your bottle pours out close to a cup. This issue can seem nearly impossible to fix once you've pull the tab off a fresh bottle, but the solution is simpler than you might think. Next time you buy — for this hack, a plastic — bottle of olive oil, instead of discarding the freshness tab, try pushing it back in the catch spout.

A popular TikTok video shared by user @cookingcards suggests removing the pull tab and reinserting it upside down. This plastic piece acts as a kind of flange, turning the once-large pour spout into a small crack. While this will work with many plastic-sealed olive oil bottles, it's not universal — others tested the hack and found that the plastic tabs were simply meant to be thrown away.

While the olive oil tab hack might not work with every bottle, it's a simple yet effective solution. This hack ensures you get just the right amount of oil, whether you're drizzling over a caprese salad or lightly greasing a pan. It's especially helpful when you're working with recipes that only require a small amount, making it easier to control the flow and reduce waste.