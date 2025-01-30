Tucupí Sauce Is Made From An Unexpectedly Poisonous Root Vegetable

Even in an increasingly accessible world, regions of the Amazon remain remote and hard-to-reach. Perhaps this is why Amazonian dishes and ingredients are still widely unknown. Luckily, restaurants in South American cities like Bogota, Colombia, and São Paulo, Brazil are beginning to incorporate the region's Indigenous culinary traditions into their menus.

This has brought attention to delicious dishes like the tender pirarucú (one of the largest freshwater fish species on the planet), tapioca (cassava granules that are heated to form a crepe-like roll), sweet fruits like the camu camu berry, and tucupí, a sauce whose umami flavor can elevate almost any dish. Out of these, the latter may be the most interesting.

Tucupí is extracted from the bitter cassava (also known as yuca or manioc) root, which contains high levels of toxic cyanide, a chemical responsible for making many foods poisonous. This traditional Amazonian sauce can be deadly if not cooked correctly. Boiling it removes the poison, and makes it perfectly safe to eat. But since tucupí is not widely commercialized, there are no precise time measurements for how long it takes to make it edible.

Instead, each family and community has its own recipe that has been passed down through generations. Anyone who isn't an expert could easily make a mistake in the sauce's preparation. Rather than taking the chance, trained chefs in South America buy it from Amazonian communities, who've been making it for over 4,000 years. Needless to say, this is a recipe you should not try to make at home.