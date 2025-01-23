Bags Of Premium Raisins Have Been Recalled. Here's What To Know

Undisclosed sulpher dioxide (and other sulfites) is a concern for those who have sulfite allergies and sensitivities, but it is otherwise considered safe in small amounts. However, the consumption of 10 milligrams of sulfites in one serving is enough to cause a reaction in some people with asthma. Other sensitive people can experience respiratory symptoms and skin irritation. In rare cases, those with a sulfite allergy can go into anaphylactic shock if they consume too much. Recent testing of the product has shown that the Paras Premium Golden Raisins contain 56.8 milligrams of sulfites per serving, which is well above that threshold. Fortunately, no illnesses or adverse effects have been reported as of this time.

Sulfites are commonly used as preservatives in things like dried fruit, beer, medications, and more, so if you're sensitive to them, be sure to take a close look at the labels on food packages. They also occur naturally in some foods, like salmon, tomatoes, eggs, and maple syrup. If you suspect they're an issue for you, it's important to keep note of which foods already have them. It's also thought that sulfites are a culprit when it comes to nasty wine hangovers, but it may be more probable that you should have just avoided that last questionable glass. Either way, if you have a sulfite-sensitive individual in your household, go check your pantry for these raisins just to be safe.