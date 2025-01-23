Bags Of Premium Raisins Have Been Recalled. Here's What To Know
Check your pantry to see if you bought bulk bags of raisins recently, because a recall was issued by the Food and Drug Administration on January 22, 2025. A company called Apna Wholesale, based out of Hicksville, New York, is recalling its 7- and 14-ounce bags of Paras Premium Golden Raisins. It's not because foreign materials were found in a batch, but rather, the product contains an undisclosed allergen: sulphur dioxide.
The raisins were distributed to Massachusetts and New York locations of Apna Bazar Farmers Market — a grocery store specializing in South Asian goods. The packages are labeled with UPC codes 818051014811 and 818051014828. If you believe you've purchased a bag of these recalled raisins, look over the label and check the UPC codes. If the numbers match, simply return them to where they were purchased, citing the recall, and you will be refunded for the product. You can also contact Apna Wholesale directly at 516-807-4555 if you have any questions or concerns.
Is sulphur dioxide dangerous?
Undisclosed sulpher dioxide (and other sulfites) is a concern for those who have sulfite allergies and sensitivities, but it is otherwise considered safe in small amounts. However, the consumption of 10 milligrams of sulfites in one serving is enough to cause a reaction in some people with asthma. Other sensitive people can experience respiratory symptoms and skin irritation. In rare cases, those with a sulfite allergy can go into anaphylactic shock if they consume too much. Recent testing of the product has shown that the Paras Premium Golden Raisins contain 56.8 milligrams of sulfites per serving, which is well above that threshold. Fortunately, no illnesses or adverse effects have been reported as of this time.
Sulfites are commonly used as preservatives in things like dried fruit, beer, medications, and more, so if you're sensitive to them, be sure to take a close look at the labels on food packages. They also occur naturally in some foods, like salmon, tomatoes, eggs, and maple syrup. If you suspect they're an issue for you, it's important to keep note of which foods already have them. It's also thought that sulfites are a culprit when it comes to nasty wine hangovers, but it may be more probable that you should have just avoided that last questionable glass. Either way, if you have a sulfite-sensitive individual in your household, go check your pantry for these raisins just to be safe.