Apparently The Capital 'A' In Chick-Fil-A Is There For A Reason

If there's one thing food writers can likely all agree on, it's that eventually typing out uniquely spelled brand names can get exhausting. We're looking at you In-N-Out (despite your delicious Animal Style burger), but I guess you're okay, Burger King.

Chick-fil-A, on the other hand, often trips writers up to type out. However, the chicken-forward fast food brand has explained on its website that the capital A in it's name isn't there just to annoy writers. The capital A actually represents something. For Chick-fil-A, the capitalized ending to its name symbolizes the "top quality", or "Grade A" chicken used in its restaurants. But while Chick-fil-A may pride itself on its high-quailty poultry, the chain has recently made some tweaks to its standards.

Up until 2024, Chick-fil-A had operated on a policy of only serving 100% antibiotic-free chicken. After all, fast food is a business and sometimes concessions have to be made to keep business booming. Just in the past year, Chick-fil-A has made some arguably necessary but not-so well-received adjustments in regards to its food quality.