Why Your Salad Greens Brown Quickly And How To Prevent It

It can be frustrating to feel like you've wasted food before you've even had the chance to enjoy it. It's even more annoying when you're planning on using a particular item for a meal, only to find that it's rotten and mushy. This is unfortunately the case for many a bag of lettuce or leafy greens that have met an untimely end. It feels as if just minutes after opening that bag of spring mix or romaine lettuce, the leaves are brown and soggy before they even reach the Caesar salad. It happens because vegetables (and some fruits) can wilt or discolor due to natural ethylene gas.

Ethylene occurs in all fruits and vegetables, but some produce creates more, while other items are more sensitive to it. The gas causes cell walls in the vegetable to break down, softening as it begins to ripen. An excess of the gas will cause the vegetable to rot and give off that distinctly icky smell. Trapped in a plastic bag with nowhere to go, the ethylene gas builds up until the greens inside are an entirely different shade.

While there's no way to halt the production of ethylene gas fully, there are ways to manage it without sacrificing your produce. These include organizing your fridge to prevent waste, and using your crisper drawer correctly, as well as keeping ethylene-high foods away from those that react badly to it. But it's also worth trying a specific technique that can "fluff" your lettuce into freshness.