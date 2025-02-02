Romanesco Vs Broccoli: What Exactly Is The Difference?

Romanesco is pretty much the only brassica that regularly appears as a computer screensaver. Math and vegetable lovers alike can appreciate its gorgeous pale green fractal florets — a mesmerizing natural example of a Fibonacci sequence. But aside from its striking appearance, what actually sets romanesco apart from regular old broccoli?

Romanesco broccoli, also known as Roman cauliflower or fractal broccoli, looks like what would happen if broccoli and cauliflower had a beautiful baby. Botanically, the photogenic pale green vegetable is actually closer to cauliflower than broccoli – technically, it's a cultivar of cauliflower. However, all three cruciferous veggies are members of the highly nutritious brassica family, a category that also includes fan favorites such as Brussels sprouts (which are even tastier with hot honey) and bok choy.

Romanesco has a much sweeter and milder flavor than regular broccoli, which, combined with its natural good looks, might convince even the most staunch veggie haters to try a bite. Nutrition-wise, romanesco is quite comparable to broccoli and cauliflower. The veggie is rich in vitamin C, vitamin K, and dietary fiber, and is also a good source of calcium and iron.