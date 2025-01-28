The Discontinued Wawa Snack We Desperately Wish Would Make A Comeback

Ask anyone from the Mid-Atlantic region or Florida what their favorite gas station stop is, and you'll be bound to hear people wax poetic about their love for Wawa. You might think there is nothing special about a regional chain of gas station convenience stores, but I and many others know that you just don't understand the allure of Wawa if you haven't been to one.

These are not just your ordinary, run-of-the-mill 7/11s. Wawa is a necessity in my home state of New Jersey to pick up freshly stacked sub sandwiches and snacks on the way down the shore for a day at the beach. Where most gas stations will only serve hot dogs spinning around all day on roller grills and an assortment of microwave noodles, Wawa houses a variety of made-to-order sandwiches, salads, soups, pizza, breakfast bowls, and more. That is all before getting into the array of house-brand soft drinks, ice teas, and multiple varieties of brewed coffee available 24 hours a day.

But even with all these options available, some Wawa products get swapped out for new additions. Dedicated Wawa fans have been mourning the loss of their beloved toasted ravioli, which have disappeared from shelves and doesn't seem to be making a comeback any time soon.