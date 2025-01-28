The Discontinued Wawa Snack We Desperately Wish Would Make A Comeback
Ask anyone from the Mid-Atlantic region or Florida what their favorite gas station stop is, and you'll be bound to hear people wax poetic about their love for Wawa. You might think there is nothing special about a regional chain of gas station convenience stores, but I and many others know that you just don't understand the allure of Wawa if you haven't been to one.
These are not just your ordinary, run-of-the-mill 7/11s. Wawa is a necessity in my home state of New Jersey to pick up freshly stacked sub sandwiches and snacks on the way down the shore for a day at the beach. Where most gas stations will only serve hot dogs spinning around all day on roller grills and an assortment of microwave noodles, Wawa houses a variety of made-to-order sandwiches, salads, soups, pizza, breakfast bowls, and more. That is all before getting into the array of house-brand soft drinks, ice teas, and multiple varieties of brewed coffee available 24 hours a day.
But even with all these options available, some Wawa products get swapped out for new additions. Dedicated Wawa fans have been mourning the loss of their beloved toasted ravioli, which have disappeared from shelves and doesn't seem to be making a comeback any time soon.
Missing in action: toasted ravioli
After you load up on all your sandwiches, chips, candy, and drinks from the Wawa shelves, you are not done yet. Near the checkout area of all Wawa stores is an infrared warming display case filled with toasty snacks like soft pretzels filled with sweetened cream cheese and buffalo chicken bites, and it is near impossible to pay without slipping one more treat into your haul.
This is where the toasted ravioli would always live; a paper bag filled with five raviolis filled with cheese, breaded and deep-fried until golden. Can you comprehend getting fresh fried ravioli from any other gas station? Didn't think so!
In recent years, the toasted ravioli have been swapped out for their cheddar-filled jalapeno bites, which are totally great in their own right. But fans across the eastern seaboard have been mourning the loss of the toasted ravioli since they were last sold over 2 years ago.
Posts on X (formerly known as Twitter) and Reddit boards across the internet have been loaded with eulogies over the lost ravioli, with people hoping in vain that they will be returned to stores soon. "Bring them back! They were the best of all those little snacks," one Redditor proclaimed while others joined in on their disappointment. "That sucks so so so so bad! I'm devastated," another user grieved.
Hopefully, one day, the toasted ravioli will make their long-awaited return, but until then, we will be drowning our sorrows with all the other delicious Wawa offerings.