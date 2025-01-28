The Hack For Getting Chicken Parmesan From Costco's Food Court Menu

In the video, LORAfied takes the chicken off the Caesar salad and puts it on a plate. Next, she says, "This is where things get a little crazy!" before scraping the cheese and sauce from the pizza onto the chicken. She garnishes the entire thing with a package of grated parmesan that comes with the salad and voila, you have chicken parmesan — albeit a bastardized version.

What makes chicken parmesan so irresistible, is the combination of sweet and tangy tomato sauce paired with melted cheese and a warm chicken filet perfectly seasoned with Italian spices. It feels like a warm hug in poultry form. While the Costco food court version of chicken parmesan checks some of the boxes — there's melted cheese and red sauce – the chicken portion is essentially cold and unseasoned. The pizza-salad-mashup provides a convenient serving of protein in a pinch, but if you want chicken parmesan that's cheesy, garlicky, and irresistible – not to mention, hot — you might want to skip it.

If you're dying to combine the toppings of a cheese pizza with another Costco food court entree and the idea of eating cold chicken doesn't sound appetizing, consider using a hot dog. In a separate Costco hack video, Taco Tycoon (@tacotycoon420) shows how you can dress a Costco hot dog with the toppings of a pepperoni pizza to create a "pepperoni pizza dog." On the other hand, if you have your heart set on chicken parmesan, it's probably best to just buy Costco's premade version and warm it up at home. Not only will your meal be fully heated, but the seasoned chicken will make it taste better overall.