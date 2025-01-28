How To Make Cotton Candy 'Rain' Down On Your Steaming Hot Cup Of Coffee

Whether it's a viral onion coffee or a Starbucks Reserve Iced Caramel Brulée Eggnog Latte (or, really, the entire Starbucks holiday menu), we seemingly can't get enough of unusual and over-the-top coffee experiences. Here's a new one to add to your bucket list: the "Sweet Little Rain" coffee from Chinese chain Mellower Coffee, which includes a tuft of cotton candy that slowly "rains" down into the steaming cup of joe.

In a video posted on YouTube, a Mellower Coffee barista makes the whimsical drink by grinding beans and preparing an Americano before heading over to a cotton candy machine to make a single serving of the sweet treat using only white sugar. The cotton candy is then placed in a metal clamp above the coffee. As the cloud dissolves, droplets of liquid sugar fall into the drink. While this may seem like magic, it's just simple science. As the coffee vapors rise, the steam slowly melts the cotton candy, allowing the sugar to become sweet rain.

If this tickles your fancy and you're unable to make the trek to one of Mellower Coffee's more than 50 locations across China, Singapore, and South Korea, you can easily make this fun coffee drink at home.