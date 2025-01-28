How To Make Cotton Candy 'Rain' Down On Your Steaming Hot Cup Of Coffee
Whether it's a viral onion coffee or a Starbucks Reserve Iced Caramel Brulée Eggnog Latte (or, really, the entire Starbucks holiday menu), we seemingly can't get enough of unusual and over-the-top coffee experiences. Here's a new one to add to your bucket list: the "Sweet Little Rain" coffee from Chinese chain Mellower Coffee, which includes a tuft of cotton candy that slowly "rains" down into the steaming cup of joe.
In a video posted on YouTube, a Mellower Coffee barista makes the whimsical drink by grinding beans and preparing an Americano before heading over to a cotton candy machine to make a single serving of the sweet treat using only white sugar. The cotton candy is then placed in a metal clamp above the coffee. As the cloud dissolves, droplets of liquid sugar fall into the drink. While this may seem like magic, it's just simple science. As the coffee vapors rise, the steam slowly melts the cotton candy, allowing the sugar to become sweet rain.
If this tickles your fancy and you're unable to make the trek to one of Mellower Coffee's more than 50 locations across China, Singapore, and South Korea, you can easily make this fun coffee drink at home.
How to make cotton candy Sweet Little Rain coffee at home
While the baristas at Mellower Coffee make everything from scratch — from grinding the beans and using an espresso machine to making the cotton candy by hand — you don't need a cotton candy machine or even any barista skills to make this drink. All you need is a fresh cup of coffee and some cotton candy (and yes, store-bought is okay).
Unless you want to hold the cotton candy above your coffee throughout the entire process, you'll also need to find something to hold it in place. At Mellower Coffee it looks like they use a table number holder, like this American Metalcraft Deluxe Reservation Stand, that you can easily buy on Amazon.
Simply brew some fresh coffee, place the cotton candy above your drink, and wait for the magic to happen. If you're looking to add more vanilla notes to your drink, pink cotton candy has a distinct flavor, so consider making the swap. Or, you could change the experience by adding another interesting or weird cotton candy flavor, like pumpkin spice or buttered popcorn (though we'd probably suggest staying away from the pickle and pizza flavors). Whatever variety of cotton candy you choose, this fun hack will add a nice dose of sweetness to your daily coffee.