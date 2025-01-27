Why You Should Bring A Sushi Bake To Your Next Potluck
Sushi isn't normally something you would bring to a potluck. Though, while sushi is generally better suited to more upscale dining, it is also quite enjoyable in an all-you-can-eat sushi buffet setting, or a conveyor belt sushi-train situation. Still, the next time you're invited to an everyone-brings-a-dish type of dinner and you really want to impress your sushi-loving friends, bring a sushi bake.
Sushi bakes are basically deconstructed sushi rolls: You have your sushi rice, your protein, your nori, and your vegetables, but they're all placed in layers in a casserole dish and baked together. This makes it ideal for potlucks for several reasons: First, it's a lot easier to make than actual sushi rolls, and you can make a lot of it at once to feed a crowd. Because it's baked, it's also warm and comforting, like a good casserole or hotdish, so it lends itself well to the homey, nourishing feeling of potlucks.
Finally, it's super customizable, so if you know you'll be serving someone who doesn't like imitation crab, you can sub in shrimp or salmon. If you're feeding a group that you know isn't crazy about seafood but likes their meat, you can use steak instead. There's plenty of room to make it your own and have fun with it.
How to make a sushi bake
There are a few main components for a good sushi bake: sushi rice, your protein, selected toppings, and any sauces you might want to use. You'll make the sushi rice according to your favorite recipe, but make a lot more than you would if you were making rolls. That'll be your base layer, which you can spread out into a casserole dish, like this Deep 9x13-Inch Glass Baking Dish by Pyrex, that comes with a handy lid. Then, place your nori sheets on top of the rice, followed by your protein layer.
Now, your protein layer can be just the crab (be it krab-style imitation crab or the real deal), shrimp, salmon, scallops, steak, or what have you — or you can mix it up with kewpie mayo and soy sauce, sriracha or even cream cheese for a Philadelphia roll-type feel. Place that layer down and then pop into the oven (something like 10 minutes at 425 degrees Fahrenheit should do it). Once it's done baking, garnish with furikake seasoning, chunks of avocado, and cucumber (or whatever other sushi vegetables you like), then drizzle eel sauce or kewpie mayo and sriracha (aka the best homemade spicy mayo) over top of everything. If you're transporting it to a different location, cover with your casserole dish's lid or a few layers of plastic wrap and you are ready to party at the potluck.