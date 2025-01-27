Why You Should Bring A Sushi Bake To Your Next Potluck

Sushi isn't normally something you would bring to a potluck. Though, while sushi is generally better suited to more upscale dining, it is also quite enjoyable in an all-you-can-eat sushi buffet setting, or a conveyor belt sushi-train situation. Still, the next time you're invited to an everyone-brings-a-dish type of dinner and you really want to impress your sushi-loving friends, bring a sushi bake.

Sushi bakes are basically deconstructed sushi rolls: You have your sushi rice, your protein, your nori, and your vegetables, but they're all placed in layers in a casserole dish and baked together. This makes it ideal for potlucks for several reasons: First, it's a lot easier to make than actual sushi rolls, and you can make a lot of it at once to feed a crowd. Because it's baked, it's also warm and comforting, like a good casserole or hotdish, so it lends itself well to the homey, nourishing feeling of potlucks.

Finally, it's super customizable, so if you know you'll be serving someone who doesn't like imitation crab, you can sub in shrimp or salmon. If you're feeding a group that you know isn't crazy about seafood but likes their meat, you can use steak instead. There's plenty of room to make it your own and have fun with it.