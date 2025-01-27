Here's How Long Apple Juice Stays Good For After Opening

So, you went to the grocery store hungry (which you knew was a bad idea) and ended up with a boatload of random items. A box of Cinnamon Toast Crunch, three jars of various pickles, and a gallon of apple juice, all of which sounded perfectly delicious as your hunger-addled brain perused the aisles; but after a cup or two of the apple juice, you've lost interest. You may not realize it when you go for a cold glass again in a week or two, but that apple juice really only lasts roughly seven days once it's been opened. While it may not necessarily harm you on day 13, it certainly won't taste as good as it did on day one and you do increase the risk of foodborne illness by consuming it.

Every apple juice container comes with a 'best by' date (which are about to get simpler), that tells you when the quality will start to deteriorate or when the drink becomes unsafe to consume. Once a bottle of apple juice is opened, the freshness (and safety) clock is ticking. Refrigerated apple juice will last about a week once opened, but sticking that jug in the freezer can extend the shelf life to 12 months. The thawed apple juice will then only last about three to five days, but hopefully that's enough time to use it for that tequila apple juice cocktail you've been saving it for.