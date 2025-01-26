Can You Freeze Jalapeño Peppers?

Jalapeño pepper plants can start popping off with fruit in the summertime, so much so that people with home gardens end up with an overabundance. You can only add jalapeños to your homemade pesto so much before you start pawning them off on friends and family. Even still, you can be left with a huge pile of them. While you generally want to avoid storing peppers in the fridge, you might be thinking about freezing that surplus for longevity. How would that work?

As it happens, it works a treat, and they can be frozen for up to a year, though they are best used within three months for the closest texture to fresh jalapeños. But don't worry — they don't lose too much of their spiciness after going through the freezing and thawing process. You can freeze them whole or sliced and diced. If you opt for the latter preparations, you can choose how much of those whitish ribs (the main source of jalapeños' spicy capsaicin) you want to keep with them.