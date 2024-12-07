Avoid Storing Peppers In The Fridge For A More Flavorful Bite

As is the case with most fruits and vegetables, the flavor of any pepper is affected by the way it's stored. From the moment they're harvested, things like temperature and moisture access play a role in what this vegetable is going to taste like. To get the most out of your pepper's taste, you should avoid storing any peppers in the fridge that you plan to cook within the next few days.

Some recipes can be greatly affected with this method in the best possible way. For example, bell peppers get sweeter as they ripen which combats the normally bitter and somewhat bland flavor associated with this particular pepper. Hot peppers are completely different, though. They actually get hotter when left to ripen longer. Think about making your own hot sauce: You wouldn't want to go through the entire process only to end up with a less than spicy flavor all because the peppers were stored in a fridge.