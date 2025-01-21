This Restaurant Chain Will Now Be Open On Sundays (But Some Employees Are Not Happy)

The first half of the 2020s has not proven kind to restaurant chains and franchises. We've seen Subway disputes over what some say are ridiculously strict rules, we've seen steakhouse chains struggle, and we've seen Boston Market desperately loosen up its requirements for franchise owners. Now, we're seeing Nothing Bundt Cakes get into fights over Sunday openings.

The chain opened in 1997 and was proud to be family-owned. One of its distinctive features was that it closed on Sundays, which to many made it feel all the more homely. Once the company began offering franchising opportunities in 2006, it had a policy of allowing (though not requiring) its franchised stores to close on the last day of the week. This was one of the main appeals to some store owners, many of whom wanted more time with their families or who wished to observe religious rules about working on Sundays.

However, the policy is changing after Roark Capital acquired the company in 2021. Starting February 2nd, all stores have to open at least 62 hours a week, with at least five of those hours being on Sunday. While customers might enjoy being able to stop for a delicious Bundt cake any day of the week, many owners are not happy. Some feel like they've been put in a catch-22 position — either comply with the rule or sell the franchise.