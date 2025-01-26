Does Coffee Creamer Contain Any Caffeine?
Only about 20% of Americans take their coffee completely black, which means the other 80% are adding sweeteners, dairy, or some kind of non-dairy creamer. If you're someone who enjoys a bit of creamer in your mug of joe, you certainly have options, with tons of flavors from the likes of popular brands Coffee Mate, International Delight, and more. But you might be wondering if, in addition to the caffeine in your coffee, there is caffeine in your creamer, too.
The majority of products, such as Starbucks' coffee creamers, do not contain any caffeine. Rather, they're an amalgam of vegetable oil, sugar or artificial sweeteners, flavorings, colors, and emulsifiers like carrageenan, none of which are natural sources of caffeine. However, there is at least one creamer on the market that does contain caffeine, the Rapid Fire Turbo Creamer, which features a double shot of the good stuff. This brand does utilize a natural source of caffeine from green coffee beans in its powder, but it is an outlier in the coffee creamer realm.
How to increase the caffeine content of your coffee
If you were hoping to get an extra jolt from your creamer but find yourself disappointed now that you (mostly) can't, you can adjust the coffee instead to get the most caffeine from it. For some of you, that might mean switching the type of coffee you drink from a dark roast to a lighter one. It is actually a common misconception that dark roast coffee has more caffeine than light. This is because the process of roasting the beans for a longer period of time also torches off some of the caffeine.
If you have the means, it's also totally worth it to get your own coffee grinder and grind your own beans at home. This enables you to grind them as finely as possible (no more relying on mass-manufactured coffee grounds), which makes it easier for the caffeine to disperse into the coffee while it's brewing.
Finally, change up the coffee grounds-to-water ratio when you're making a pot. You can either use the same amount of grounds as you typically do and use less water, or pour the same amount of water but use more grounds. And don't be afraid to add sweetener and creamer to your coffee, either! Creamer will dilute the caffeine simply because adding it is displacing some of the coffee you would have consumed. However, this is truly an insignificant amount of dilution, and for many of us, the additional flavor is well worth it.