Does Coffee Creamer Contain Any Caffeine?

If you were hoping to get an extra jolt from your creamer but find yourself disappointed now that you (mostly) can't, you can adjust the coffee instead to get the most caffeine from it. For some of you, that might mean switching the type of coffee you drink from a dark roast to a lighter one. It is actually a common misconception that dark roast coffee has more caffeine than light. This is because the process of roasting the beans for a longer period of time also torches off some of the caffeine.

If you have the means, it's also totally worth it to get your own coffee grinder and grind your own beans at home. This enables you to grind them as finely as possible (no more relying on mass-manufactured coffee grounds), which makes it easier for the caffeine to disperse into the coffee while it's brewing.

Finally, change up the coffee grounds-to-water ratio when you're making a pot. You can either use the same amount of grounds as you typically do and use less water, or pour the same amount of water but use more grounds. And don't be afraid to add sweetener and creamer to your coffee, either! Creamer will dilute the caffeine simply because adding it is displacing some of the coffee you would have consumed. However, this is truly an insignificant amount of dilution, and for many of us, the additional flavor is well worth it.