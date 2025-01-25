Here's Why Your Garlic Is Green In The Middle

There is nothing like fresh garlic sizzling in olive oil — and sorry not sorry, but the jarred stuff, while convenient, just isn't the same. It does take some prep work to get to the sizzling-in-the-pan moment, though, especially all the peeling and chopping you have to do to get your garlic finely minced. Then there is the dismay when you cut into a garlic bulb and find bits of greenery hanging out in the middle. What the heck is that stuff?

The green bit that appears inside individual garlic cloves is called the germ, and it's actually the garlic sprouting, or getting ready to grow new garlic. If you were to leave your garlic alone and let the germ continue to grow it would even sprout out the top of the bulb. The germ typically appears when the bulb is getting old, but it can also occur if fresher bulbs are kept near moisture or humidity.