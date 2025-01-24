Ina Garten's Genius Way To Test Homemade Salad Dressing

When it comes to the world of cooking, Ina Garten is a trailblazer who has paved the way for many home cooking enthusiasts. Having a wealth of tips comes with the territory of being a fantastic home cook and host. So when she comes up with a brilliant trick to make something as simple as a salad even better, we should all listen.

One of these subtly genius tricks involves using a salad leaf to taste when you make your own salad dressing. Why use your finger or a spoon to sample your homemade vinaigrette when you can use the best tool of all — the salad itself? After whisking all the vinaigrette ingredients, which should form an emulsion, Garten dips one lettuce leaf into the mixture and pops it in her mouth. This is a brilliant hack simply because it mimics how it will taste when the whole salad is tossed.