Ina Garten's Genius Way To Test Homemade Salad Dressing
When it comes to the world of cooking, Ina Garten is a trailblazer who has paved the way for many home cooking enthusiasts. Having a wealth of tips comes with the territory of being a fantastic home cook and host. So when she comes up with a brilliant trick to make something as simple as a salad even better, we should all listen.
One of these subtly genius tricks involves using a salad leaf to taste when you make your own salad dressing. Why use your finger or a spoon to sample your homemade vinaigrette when you can use the best tool of all — the salad itself? After whisking all the vinaigrette ingredients, which should form an emulsion, Garten dips one lettuce leaf into the mixture and pops it in her mouth. This is a brilliant hack simply because it mimics how it will taste when the whole salad is tossed.
Why Ina Garten's salad tasting hack makes sense
If you taste a vinaigrette by itself, it might be overwhelmingly acidic, salty, or sweet. But once it meets the lettuce, the flavors become much more balanced. When you taste the dressing with a lettuce leaf like Ina Garten does, you'll get a more accurate sense of the vinaigrette's flavor. You'll always end up with a perfectly seasoned salad.
This trick is so simple yet so practical. This way, you can ensure that the flavor is balanced and bold enough to stand up to the unseasoned vegetables. From there, you can easily see if it needs a sprinkle of salt or pepper, more acid, or a touch of sweetness. For easy mixing and measuring, another one of Garten's simple salad dressing tricks is to make the vinaigrette in a measuring cup.
This sort of attention to small details is a true testament to Garten's love for home cooking. So, no matter which unique salad recipe you decide to try, remember to set aside some extra leafy greens (or any plain veggies) for that taste test. You'll thank yourself — and Ina Garten — later.