Wait, Should You Be Washing Your Eggs?

Eggs are some of the most nutritious foods on the planet. They are filled with vitamins and minerals and have been found to increase good cholesterol or HDL when eaten every day. Eggs are so versatile, too — you can poach them in the microwave, add them to your oatmeal, and give the hard-boiled variety a tasty pickling. Another thing you can do is wash them — but should you?

Actually, washing your eggs isn't such a great idea, whether they're farm-fresh or store-bought. You see, the shell provides a barrier between the outside world, which is teeming with bacteria, and what's inside. The shell is also porous and, when it gets wet, the water, as well as anything lurking on the surface, can get absorbed and contaminate the yolk and whites within. Due to farming conditions, eggs can have salmonella enteritidis bacteria lurking on them, which can transfer through the shell when washed.

Hens also naturally put a protective coating, called a "bloom," over their eggs when they lay them, and rinsing them with water washes away that protection. Store-bought eggs actually do get washed before they hit supermarket coolers, but that is done by professionals who follow strict government guidelines and use special sanitization machines.