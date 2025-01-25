Stop Wrapping Up Leftovers In Aluminum Foil
If you're anything like me, nothing makes you happier than cooking once and being able to eat the leftovers for days (even cold out of the fridge, depending on what it is). This is especially true of proteins, like meatloaf or grilled chicken, where you can change out the sides and make it feel like a different meal every time. But, if your first instinct when prepping leftovers for the fridge is to wrap them in aluminum foil, you might want to think again.
Aluminum foil is not a great option when it comes to keeping leftovers in the fridge, and the reason is simple: Aluminum foil doesn't form the airtight seal necessary to prevent bacteria from reaching your food and multiplying. Beyond this, using aluminum foil can cause your food to dry out faster — not great when you've put your heart and soul into making that meatloaf — and it also makes it possible for leftovers to pick up odors from neighboring foods in your fridge.
So, what is the best method for storing leftovers?
Your best bet when refrigerating or freezing leftovers is to put them in airtight containers, whether plastic brands like Freezerware or Tupperware or something as basic as deli containers. You can also store leftovers in glass, like Kilner or mason jars, or even in seal-top plastic bags. Whatever you use, the main focus should be keeping air from coming into contact with your food as effectively as possible.
If you're really on board with ditching the aluminum foil for an airtight seal, you could consider getting an at-home vacuum sealer. These sealers can make food last far longer compared with traditional food storage methods because they suck out pretty much all the air from the sealed bags. This creates a completely airtight, inhospitable environment for bacteria. Vacuum-sealed bags are also especially good at keeping freezer burn off your proteins, both raw and already cooked, and they're perfect for reheating your leftovers sous vide style.