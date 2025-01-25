Stop Wrapping Up Leftovers In Aluminum Foil

If you're anything like me, nothing makes you happier than cooking once and being able to eat the leftovers for days (even cold out of the fridge, depending on what it is). This is especially true of proteins, like meatloaf or grilled chicken, where you can change out the sides and make it feel like a different meal every time. But, if your first instinct when prepping leftovers for the fridge is to wrap them in aluminum foil, you might want to think again.

Aluminum foil is not a great option when it comes to keeping leftovers in the fridge, and the reason is simple: Aluminum foil doesn't form the airtight seal necessary to prevent bacteria from reaching your food and multiplying. Beyond this, using aluminum foil can cause your food to dry out faster — not great when you've put your heart and soul into making that meatloaf — and it also makes it possible for leftovers to pick up odors from neighboring foods in your fridge.