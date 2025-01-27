Tired Of Stubborn Chicken Breast Tendons? There's An Easy Fix

Preparing raw chicken breast can sometimes be quite a task. From making sure that you're handling it properly to cutting it or flattening chicken the right way, it's not always simple. On top of this, it usually contains those annoying white tendons that nobody loves looking at, much less eating. No matter how skilled you are, it's hard not to lose some precious chicken when getting rid of the tendons (and some patience, too). Not to mention, it takes up a lot of time — so here's a simple hack.

Locate the tendon at one end of the chicken and place it through the fork slot. Then, with a paper towel, grab the end of the tendon and pull it up while using the fork to hold the chicken. The whole tendon will slide out in one piece, saving you valuable time and energy. And you'll have more chicken to put into different weekly meals.