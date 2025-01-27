Tired Of Stubborn Chicken Breast Tendons? There's An Easy Fix
Preparing raw chicken breast can sometimes be quite a task. From making sure that you're handling it properly to cutting it or flattening chicken the right way, it's not always simple. On top of this, it usually contains those annoying white tendons that nobody loves looking at, much less eating. No matter how skilled you are, it's hard not to lose some precious chicken when getting rid of the tendons (and some patience, too). Not to mention, it takes up a lot of time — so here's a simple hack.
Locate the tendon at one end of the chicken and place it through the fork slot. Then, with a paper towel, grab the end of the tendon and pull it up while using the fork to hold the chicken. The whole tendon will slide out in one piece, saving you valuable time and energy. And you'll have more chicken to put into different weekly meals.
What exactly is a chicken tendon?
A chicken tendon has a similar function to a human tendon, essentially connecting the muscle to the bone. Although it might look a little icky, it's completely safe to eat. The main reason these are removed is because they become rubbery once cooked, giving a contrast in texture from the rest of the chicken. This stringy piece is technically located on a chicken tender, which is part of the breast.
When you buy tenders, you might think they are just sliced chicken breasts, but tenders are separate muscles that sit under the breasts. A whole chicken breast will include the tenders, which is why these stringy tendons appear. Apart from removing the tendons, another way to improve chicken breast texture is to flatten out the breast so that it's roughly equal in thickness. This will prevent parts from drying out faster than others, ensuring an all-around juicy chicken breast.