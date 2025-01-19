Butter Molds Have Been Around For Ages

Is there any meal in this world that butter can't improve? Whether you're using it to cook French toast, or slathering delicious restaurant butter all over your free bread, this dairy aisle delight is rich and creamy (and it freezes really well, too). The history of butter goes back thousands of years, and by the Renaissance, diners were fully invested in the luscious spread. During the 19th century in northern Europe, a practice of stamping and sculpting butter with carved designs sprung up, and these designs were transferred to the fat using butter molds.

These decorative molds were always made of wood, and they could be square boxes or cylinders. The butter was set into the mold space and tamped down into the lid, which would be carved on its underside with the design to imprint onto the butter. When removed, the beautiful pattern would remain, and the butter would slide easily out of the chamber to be served, no doubt garnering "oohs" and "aahs" from the impressed diners.