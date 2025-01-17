How You Can Help LA Fire Relief By Eating At California Pizza Kitchen

In response to the devastating wildfires ravaging the Greater Los Angeles area, California Pizza Kitchen has extended an opportunity for its customers to join in contributing to the American Red Cross. On Monday, January 20th, and Tuesday, January 21st, at all California Pizza Kitchen locations nationwide, the restaurant will donate 20% of food and beverage sales to the American Red Cross when a guest mentions or shows a flyer or social media post related to the fundraising effort. Donations are not exclusive to dining in, and also include takeout, catering, and online orders made through their website (cpk.com), so long as the promo code "REDCROSS" is applied at checkout. (Sadly, California Pizza Kitchen's bake-at-home frozen pizzas are not a part of the fundraising effort.)

This initiative seeks to provide aid in the form of food, shelter, and supplies to the communities affected by these wildfires. Alternatively, you can make a direct donation to the American Red Cross or learn more about this fundraiser by visiting cpk.com/redcross.