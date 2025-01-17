How You Can Help LA Fire Relief By Eating At California Pizza Kitchen
In response to the devastating wildfires ravaging the Greater Los Angeles area, California Pizza Kitchen has extended an opportunity for its customers to join in contributing to the American Red Cross. On Monday, January 20th, and Tuesday, January 21st, at all California Pizza Kitchen locations nationwide, the restaurant will donate 20% of food and beverage sales to the American Red Cross when a guest mentions or shows a flyer or social media post related to the fundraising effort. Donations are not exclusive to dining in, and also include takeout, catering, and online orders made through their website (cpk.com), so long as the promo code "REDCROSS" is applied at checkout. (Sadly, California Pizza Kitchen's bake-at-home frozen pizzas are not a part of the fundraising effort.)
This initiative seeks to provide aid in the form of food, shelter, and supplies to the communities affected by these wildfires. Alternatively, you can make a direct donation to the American Red Cross or learn more about this fundraiser by visiting cpk.com/redcross.
Restaurants giving aid to first responders in LA
Many local and national restaurants have been at the forefront of providing aid to the first responders battling the blazes in Los Angeles. Among others, Denny's is offering free Original Grand Slam breakfasts to uniformed first responders through the 19th, while KFC is providing first responders with free KFC Bowls through Monday, January 20th. McDonald's has been using food trucks to serve first responders in the mornings and afternoons, and is also giving away free Happy Meals to the same individuals (though adult Happy Meals might be more appropriate).
Starbucks has closed their stores in the evacuation areas, but is providing temporary catastrophe pay for employees whose stores were shuttered due to the fires. The coffee chain has also been providing coffee to shelters, and is offering a free tall coffee (unfortunately not the new cortado espresso drink) to any first responders who visit a Starbucks location in the LA area.