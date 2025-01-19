One Handy Gadget Makes Deveining Shrimp A Breeze, But Do You Need It?

There are some tasks in the kitchen that can be a real pain in the butt, like deboning fish (though fishmongers will do it for you on request), removing shells from hard-boiled eggs (vinegar makes the peeling a bit easier), and finally, deveining shrimp. While it's not totally necessary to devein shrimp in every case, there are some instances where you really should, like when you want your shrimp to look their very best. It does raise the question, though: Do you need a shrimp deveiner to complete this task?

People have been deveining shrimp for years without the handy deveiner tool, which can look like a vegetable peeler with only half of the metal blade (like this Good Grips Shrimp Deveiner from OXO), or may have an entirely exposed curved blade, to mimic the natural shape of the shrimp (as with this Luvan Shrimp Deveining Tool). If you're not confident of your knife skills, especially when holding something as small, wet, and slippery as raw shrimp, you can absolutely invest in one of these single-use tools and never look back. However, if you are pretty good with a knife (or you want to get better), skip the shrimp deveiners and do it manually.