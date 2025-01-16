Costco Shoppers Spotted A Kirkland Product You've Probably Never Seen Before
There are few things in life more exciting than noticing a new item that you'd love to try at your favorite store. For some Costco shoppers recently, this phenomenon has taken place over the past day or two with the arrival of Kirkland Signature-branded Frozen French Fries, an item that has seemingly just been released by the store's beloved and successful private label.
A Reddit user known as u/adavidw was the first to sound the alarm regarding the Kirkland Signature Frozen French Fries, sharing a photo of the new item on the Costco Reddit page on January 15th. In the photo, the five-pound bag of French fries was priced at $6.79, a relatively low price for the new item compared to similar alternatives.
As of now, it's unknown whether or not Costco will offer the new Kirkland Signature French Fries at locations nationwide, considering the fact that the item has yet to appear on the company's website. However, many lovers of both the potato-based snack and the membership-only retailer are unsurprisingly quite excited about its impending arrival.
What do we know about Costco's Kirkland Signature Frozen French Fries?
With so little information about the rollout of the Kirkland fries, speculation has taken the Costco-loving world by storm, mere hours after the item's discovery. While frequenters of Costco's Canadian locations are hoping that the Kirkland Signature fries are similar to the ones served at the store's food courts across the country, others are questioning what company is behind their production.
"We bought some and they're pretty good," said one Redditor who was quick to try out the new Kirkland Signature item. "They remind me of the Lamb Weston hand cut freezer fries."
Funnily enough, this isn't the first time in recent memory that Costco lovers went gaga over a potato-based item. Just last year, Kirkland pre-made mashed potatoes were spotted at locations ahead of Thanksgiving. Since, pound for pound, fries are probably the more common way potatoes are consumed in North America, it made sense for Costco to get in that game.
We find it hard to believe the retailer would go to the trouble of folding a staple item into the Kirkland offerings to make this a limited or regional release. So while we have no official confirmation (just online rumblings), it seems safe to tentatively suggest to look out for bags near you soon!