Costco Shoppers Spotted A Kirkland Product You've Probably Never Seen Before

There are few things in life more exciting than noticing a new item that you'd love to try at your favorite store. For some Costco shoppers recently, this phenomenon has taken place over the past day or two with the arrival of Kirkland Signature-branded Frozen French Fries, an item that has seemingly just been released by the store's beloved and successful private label.

A Reddit user known as u/adavidw was the first to sound the alarm regarding the Kirkland Signature Frozen French Fries, sharing a photo of the new item on the Costco Reddit page on January 15th. In the photo, the five-pound bag of French fries was priced at $6.79, a relatively low price for the new item compared to similar alternatives.

As of now, it's unknown whether or not Costco will offer the new Kirkland Signature French Fries at locations nationwide, considering the fact that the item has yet to appear on the company's website. However, many lovers of both the potato-based snack and the membership-only retailer are unsurprisingly quite excited about its impending arrival.