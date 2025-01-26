Forget Espresso Martinis And Say Hello To The Chai-Tini

The espresso martini is the darling cocktail of the 2020s. People clearly adore the foam-topped, high-octane tipple that's made with vodka, espresso, and coffee liqueur. Despite espresso martinis being quite bad for us, you'd be hard pressed to find a bar that doesn't serve one. That said, the cocktail has been done, and done, and done again. So, if you're looking for something new and tasty, turn to tea. The chai-tini will give you warm, spicy vibes thanks to both the liquor and the classic spices that go into a traditional cup of chai.

Chai is composed of black tea, milk, a sweetener, and a variety of spices that usually include cardamom, cinnamon, ginger, and cloves. While hailing from India, chai was introduced to the United States during the latter part of the 20th century and became immensely popular after Starbucks launched its chai latte in 1999. A large part of chai's appeal is how flexible it is. Aside from the aforementioned spices, chai can contain others like star anise, black pepper, coriander, and nutmeg. Of course, in addition to these, a chai-tini will also contain some kind of alcohol.

A basic chai-tini might be made by shaking (or stirring, if you prefer) vodka with chai concentrate and milk in a cocktail shaker alongside plenty of ice. The cold drink should be strained into a martini glass or an elegant coupe — yes, the shape of your cocktail glass does matter — and garnished with something that gives the drinker an idea of what's in the cocktail. It could be topped with a grating of nutmeg or cinnamon, for example.