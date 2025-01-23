A History Of Political Schemes Linger Over One DC Tavern

In Washington, D.C., 90 years of history really isn't all that long. This is even true when it comes to restaurants and bars. The city's most venerable restaurant, the Old Ebbitt Grill, was opened before the Civil War. Martin's Tavern, which opened in 1933 (not at all coincidentally just after Prohibition was repealed), may not be the oldest place in town, but if we can believe half the stories told about it, it's been the site of a few history-making occasions over the years.

D.C. is a political town, first and foremost. Unsurprisingly, the list of famous patrons who've bent an elbow at Martin's includes politicians galore. It's hosted a streak of presidents from Harry Truman through to George W. Bush. (Barack Obama broke the streak, although his daughter Malia did eat at Martin's.) If you're playing along at home, this adds up to 11 presidents you can mark off your bingo card, nearly double the mere half-dozen presidents that've been hosted by Colorado's historic Buckhorn Exchange. Madeleine Albright, the first female Secretary of State, considered the tavern her home away from home. It's also said to have been where John F. Kennedy asked Jacqueline Bouvier to be his future FLOTUS. Countless backroom deals may have been brokered at Martin's over the years, and maybe even some super-secret spy stuff; it was once a favorite watering hole of the founders of the Office of Strategic Services, a predecessor of the CIA.