Transform The Taste Of Canned Tuna With A Store-Bought Sauce
Canned tuna might not have the most alluring reputation, but name a better protein-packed, shelf-stable, apocalypse-ready snack that's under five dollars and available at almost every grocery store. It's hard to beat, even if the taste and texture right out of the can might not be the most gastronomically glamorous. However, canned tuna is simply a blank canvas on which to try all kinds of spices, seasonings, and sauces. When it comes to deciding how to dress up your dish, think about your favorite cuisines and their primary flavors. Are you craving something comforting, with Southern-style ingredients, or are you wanting something a bit lighter, with a flavor profile similar to sushi?
Before you run off to the grocery store, take a look at what's already in your pantry; tuna plays well with a surprising number of everyday ingredients. Pesto adds a bright, herby flavor and creamy texture that actually goes wonderfully with the canned staple. Just add a couple spoonfuls of pesto (basil and sun-dried tomato both work) to your drained tuna and mix together. To make it a full meal, toss it with pasta, cherry tomatoes, and a good amount of grated Parmesan cheese. If you're in the mood for something more like budget sushi, try adding sriracha and mayonnaise to your tuna, along with a splash of soy sauce and lime. Serve over a bed of rice, topped with chopped green onions, and you've just saved yourself a pretty penny (even compared to the low-price options at America's biggest sushi seller).
Other flavors to try with canned tuna
Don't be afraid to think outside the box (can?) when it comes to flavor. Barbecue sauce might not be the first thing that comes to mind as a tuna pairing, but hold up. The smoky-sweet profile overpowers any fishy taste (in a good way), especially when paired with a melty cheese. Serve it as an open-faced sandwich like the diner-classic tuna melt, or spoon it onto a buttery brioche bun with some coleslaw for a spin on Southern barbecue. No matter how you toss up your tuna, it never hurts to keep a few of these pantry essentials on hand in case of a snack emergency.
When it comes to choosing your tuna for salads, you'll want to go for an albacore or chunk light. We wouldn't recommend doing this to a superior, stored-in-olive-oil Spanish tuna from the best brands. There's a huge difference in quality, and for the purpose of playing with flavor combinations it is best to use a cheap, everyday canned tuna brand, like Bumble Bee, StarKist, or Chicken of the Sea. Of course, whichever brand you choose, make sure it has a "dolphin safe" label, which tells consumers that the tuna was harvested with minimal harm to the marine ecosystem. The world is your oyster (fish?) when it comes to transforming your tuna.