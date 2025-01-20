Transform The Taste Of Canned Tuna With A Store-Bought Sauce

Canned tuna might not have the most alluring reputation, but name a better protein-packed, shelf-stable, apocalypse-ready snack that's under five dollars and available at almost every grocery store. It's hard to beat, even if the taste and texture right out of the can might not be the most gastronomically glamorous. However, canned tuna is simply a blank canvas on which to try all kinds of spices, seasonings, and sauces. When it comes to deciding how to dress up your dish, think about your favorite cuisines and their primary flavors. Are you craving something comforting, with Southern-style ingredients, or are you wanting something a bit lighter, with a flavor profile similar to sushi?

Before you run off to the grocery store, take a look at what's already in your pantry; tuna plays well with a surprising number of everyday ingredients. Pesto adds a bright, herby flavor and creamy texture that actually goes wonderfully with the canned staple. Just add a couple spoonfuls of pesto (basil and sun-dried tomato both work) to your drained tuna and mix together. To make it a full meal, toss it with pasta, cherry tomatoes, and a good amount of grated Parmesan cheese. If you're in the mood for something more like budget sushi, try adding sriracha and mayonnaise to your tuna, along with a splash of soy sauce and lime. Serve over a bed of rice, topped with chopped green onions, and you've just saved yourself a pretty penny (even compared to the low-price options at America's biggest sushi seller).