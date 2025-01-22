Whatever Happened To The Beefsteak Charlie's Restaurant Chain?

Chain restaurants have been around for decades, with A&W Restaurants opening in 1919 being the first of their kind in the United States. Since then, many have greatly impacted the industry, like Starbucks, McDonald's, and Chik-fil-A, while others have tried and unfortunately failed to stick around. When it comes to Beefsteak Charlie's, that was the case.

At its peak, Beefsteak Charlie's amassed almost 70 locations in the early 1980s but first claimed fame as a popular Manhattan hotspot in 1910 when a man named Charles W. Chessar founded it. For years, it was known for featuring steak sandwiches in a sports bar setting with niche horse racing décor in tow. It wasn't until 1976 that Beefsteak Charlie's became a franchise. This was years after the ownership was transferred to Polish New Yorker William Soshnick. It merged with Bombay Palace Restaurants in 1987, but even that move didn't help. The locations began to dwindle over the years, and eventually, every location closed.