The Simple Sauce That Gives Plain Lobster A Flavorful Twist

Whole lobsters, while intimidating to eat at first, are like any shellfish. It takes some work to get to the good stuff, but it's so worthwhile. Rather than sourcing your lobsters from the grocery store, if you can find a reputable seafood monger or fish market near you, that'll likely be the way to go. Before you bring it home, kill it by flash-freezing and stabbing it, give it a boil, and crack open the shells to get to all the lobster meat inside, though, you might want to consider what you'll serve it with — namely, sauces if you're eating it plain. We recently had a chance to talk about the topic with Curt Brown, lobsterman and Marine Biologist at Ready Seafood (one of Maine's largest seafood wholesalers) and board member of the Maine Lobster Marketing Collaborative.

"When I want to spice things up a little," said Brown. "I'll whip up a quick Bang Bang sauce: just mayo and sweet Thai chili sauce in a 1:1 ratio with some sriracha and honey. Adds a nice little kick but doesn't overwhelm the lobster." It makes sense — Bang Bang sauce, after all, is usually associated with shrimp, another shellfish that has a light, delicate flavor that compliments the sweet, spicy notes.