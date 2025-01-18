What's The Best Way To Decrystallize Your Honey?

We've all been there. You read honey on your recipe list and pull a jar out of the pantry only to find it crystallized and grainy. This can be super frustrating since it can be impossible to work with or measure out honey that's no longer in liquid form. But, before you reach for the trash can, remember your honey has not gone bad. In fact, honey has an indefinite shelf life. Crystallization is completely natural and just means that the glucose and water have separated in the honey. And, there's more good news: It's easy to get your honey back to its liquid state.

If your honey is in a glass jar, place the jar into a large heatproof bowl. For bottled honey, first scoop it into a glass jar or container. Pour warm water (around 95 to 110 degrees Fahrenheit is ideal) into the bowl, making sure that it goes above the line of honey but not over the lip of the jar. You don't want the honey and hot water mixing. Stir the honey occasionally and add hot or cold water as needed to keep it warm but not too hot. Your honey will usually take around one hour to liquify but could take longer depending on how much is in the jar.