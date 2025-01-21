The Texas Bakery That Sells Cinnamon Rolls The Size Of A Small Child

Restaurants often provide not just a meal, but a spectacle. The wow factor of miles of options at the world's biggest buffets or dinner and jousting at Medieval Times is almost as good as the food. But sometimes, all you need to drop jaws is a really, really big cinnamon roll. That's what drove loyal customers and worldwide tourists to Lulu's Bakery & Cafe in San Antonio, Texas. Each bun weighs a whopping three pounds and is as big as a dinner plate. This insanely large treat started as a joke in 1992 between Lulu and her son, Mike Behrend, but the result was delicious and impressive enough to add to the Lulu's menu permanently.

Sadly, the original Lulu's Bakery is no more. The legendary restaurant closed during the Covid-19 pandemic, never to return. However, Lulu's massive cinnamon roll is still sold by Behrend at his Green Vegetarian Cuisine restaurant in San Antonio. Mike added it to the menu after heavy customer demand when Lulu's shut down. They're even available for domestic shipping, so you can feed the masses for breakfast or dessert without making the trip to San Antonio.