The Extra Step That Will Keep Your Egg Muffins From Deflating

Anyone who's ever tried meal prep has probably baked at least one batch of egg muffins. They're pretty much the breakfast MVP of meal preppers: quick to whip up, endlessly customizable, easy to store, and, of course, delicious. But, if you've ever pulled a perfectly puffed tray of muffins out of the oven only to turn your back for two seconds and find they've deflated into sad little disks, you're not alone. The disappointment is enough to turn you off ever baking them again. Thankfully, though, there's an easy fix to keep your egg muffins from collapsing, and it only requires one extra pan and a splash of water.

So, what's the trick? Simple: a water bath. Placing your muffin tin inside a rimmed baking dish with about ¼ inch of water creates a humid environment that keeps your eggs from rising too quickly. Rapid expansion causes air bubbles to puff up inside the muffins. These then burst causing the muffins to collapse once cooled. Submerging the base of the muffin tin in water slows down the baking process, so the intense oven heat doesn't cause the eggs to rise too quickly.