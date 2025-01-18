The Extra Step That Will Keep Your Egg Muffins From Deflating
Anyone who's ever tried meal prep has probably baked at least one batch of egg muffins. They're pretty much the breakfast MVP of meal preppers: quick to whip up, endlessly customizable, easy to store, and, of course, delicious. But, if you've ever pulled a perfectly puffed tray of muffins out of the oven only to turn your back for two seconds and find they've deflated into sad little disks, you're not alone. The disappointment is enough to turn you off ever baking them again. Thankfully, though, there's an easy fix to keep your egg muffins from collapsing, and it only requires one extra pan and a splash of water.
So, what's the trick? Simple: a water bath. Placing your muffin tin inside a rimmed baking dish with about ¼ inch of water creates a humid environment that keeps your eggs from rising too quickly. Rapid expansion causes air bubbles to puff up inside the muffins. These then burst causing the muffins to collapse once cooled. Submerging the base of the muffin tin in water slows down the baking process, so the intense oven heat doesn't cause the eggs to rise too quickly.
How to use a water bath to make fluffy egg muffins
But, we're getting ahead of ourselves. First, you'll want to preheat your oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit and grease a nonstick muffin tin or line it with paper or silicone liners. Next, fill the cups with your mix-ins — chopped spinach, sundried tomatoes, and feta are all delicious options — and then pour in your beaten egg mixture, filling each cup about ¾ full. Set your muffin tin inside a rimmed baking dish and pour in about ¼ inch of water. Just make sure it doesn't overflow when you lift the pans. Carefully transfer everything to the oven and bake for about 20 to 25 minutes, or until the egg muffins are firm to the touch.
Once they're done, practice patience and let your muffins cool for at least 10 minutes, an important step since this helps them hold their shape. And that's it — you've now got fluffy, delicious egg bites that'll stay good in a sealed container in the fridge for 3 to 4 days. Whether you're sticking to classic flavors like spinach or cheese, getting experimental with smoked salmon and dill, or trying to copycat the Starbucks bacon and Gruyere bites, the water bath is a total lifesaver when it comes to making egg muffins that keep their fluff. They'll even hold shape after reheating.