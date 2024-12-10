The Secret Ingredient To Prevent Soggy Egg Bites

While the egg bite battle of Dunkin' versus Starbucks rages, the real winner could be the egg bites you make at home in your very own kitchen. However, the fastest way to drop out of the contest is to serve up soggy bites. Thankfully, a little bit of flour will save you a trip to the drive-thru.

Homemade egg bites are a quick, simple, and versatile recipe for the first meal of the day. They're also an easy meal prep option for those who can't bust out the frying pan or crank up the oven every day before work. Egg bites are made with eggs, or even just egg whites, mixed with whatever other chopped ingredients you want to add. This might be crumbled sausage, cheese, baby spinach, mushrooms, tomatoes, diced peppers, or anything else that takes your fancy. It's all poured right into a muffin tin.

However, whether it's caused by mushrooms sweating or a little extra grease from bacon bits, there's a chance your bites could turn out more wet and mushy than fluffy and appetizing. Adding some flour can help prevent this. Here's exactly how flour can take your copycat Starbucks egg bites to the next level.