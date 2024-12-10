The Secret Ingredient To Prevent Soggy Egg Bites
While the egg bite battle of Dunkin' versus Starbucks rages, the real winner could be the egg bites you make at home in your very own kitchen. However, the fastest way to drop out of the contest is to serve up soggy bites. Thankfully, a little bit of flour will save you a trip to the drive-thru.
Homemade egg bites are a quick, simple, and versatile recipe for the first meal of the day. They're also an easy meal prep option for those who can't bust out the frying pan or crank up the oven every day before work. Egg bites are made with eggs, or even just egg whites, mixed with whatever other chopped ingredients you want to add. This might be crumbled sausage, cheese, baby spinach, mushrooms, tomatoes, diced peppers, or anything else that takes your fancy. It's all poured right into a muffin tin.
However, whether it's caused by mushrooms sweating or a little extra grease from bacon bits, there's a chance your bites could turn out more wet and mushy than fluffy and appetizing. Adding some flour can help prevent this. Here's exactly how flour can take your copycat Starbucks egg bites to the next level.
Why you should use flour in your egg bites
You only need a dash of flour in your egg bites to ensure that they stay fluffy rather than drippy. The protein in the egg and the protein in the flour (especially if you choose a higher protein option like almond flour) come together to give the bites a stronger structure. Some recipes also call for baking powder to help the egg bites rise in the muffin tin, but if you choose to go without flour, you should skip the baking powder as well.
Another trick for maintaining the puffy integrity of your egg bites is to rest your baking tin in a hot water bath to bake the eggs. Starbucks uses a similar sous vide method to cook these eggy treats. Although they are small, Starbucks's egg bites are one of the unsung heroes of its food menu. For an even creamier texture, many recipes, including the one Starbucks uses, also incorporate cottage cheese. Regardless of which combination of ingredients you choose, avoiding sogginess is always important.