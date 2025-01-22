Make Your Next Espresso Martini Sparkle With An Unconventional Twist
Lately, it seems like espresso martinis are all the rage, with people catching on to the fact that they can simultaneously get a dose of caffeine and a little buzz at the same time. Whether you drink them for this reason or you just want to feel fancy, this cocktail has been around for years and was first thrown together in the 1980s by a bartender in London named Dick Bradsell, at the famous Soho Brasserie. The drink has been through a few different names including "Vodka Espresso" and "Pharmaceutical Stimulant," but, with the cocktail usually served in a martini glass, "Espresso Martini" finally stuck. It was officially added to a cocktail menu in 1997, at another bar where Bradsell was employed.
Espresso martinis already have a strong and distinctive flavor because of the coffee and liqueur mixture. Still, for those who enjoy experimenting with classic craft cocktails, adding a splash of Coca-Cola can take your espresso martini to the next level.
What does an espresso martini with Coke taste like?
When you stop and think about it, an espresso martini with Coke might not be as strange as it sounds. After all, Coke plays a vital role in many popular cocktails like the Colorado Bulldog or a Long Island Iced Tea. In fact, if you were to visit The Dewberry Charleston in Charleston, South Carolina, you might find a version of the Coke espresso martini on the bar menu. Named "Coffee & Coke" the Dewberry recipe uses Rittenhouse Rye, Gran Classico, Mancino Rosso Vermouth, espresso, a dash of chocolate bitters, and, to top it off, Coke. Paired with the bold flavors of coffee and the dark, decadent chocolate, Coke provides sweetness to cut through all those round, bitter tastes. Swapping vodka for a smokey, vanilla rye whiskey is also an excellent choice to really get the party started.
It doesn't matter if you use vodka or whiskey or opt for a mocktail version, using Coke to enhance your espresso martini is surprisingly effective. Gone are the days of ordering regular cocktails. Coke has made its presence known, and it's not going away.