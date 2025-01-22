Make Your Next Espresso Martini Sparkle With An Unconventional Twist

Lately, it seems like espresso martinis are all the rage, with people catching on to the fact that they can simultaneously get a dose of caffeine and a little buzz at the same time. Whether you drink them for this reason or you just want to feel fancy, this cocktail has been around for years and was first thrown together in the 1980s by a bartender in London named Dick Bradsell, at the famous Soho Brasserie. The drink has been through a few different names including "Vodka Espresso" and "Pharmaceutical Stimulant," but, with the cocktail usually served in a martini glass, "Espresso Martini" finally stuck. It was officially added to a cocktail menu in 1997, at another bar where Bradsell was employed.

Espresso martinis already have a strong and distinctive flavor because of the coffee and liqueur mixture. Still, for those who enjoy experimenting with classic craft cocktails, adding a splash of Coca-Cola can take your espresso martini to the next level.