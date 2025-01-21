Stash Potato Chips In One Unlikely Spot For Lasting Freshness
There's nothing like the satisfying crunch of a Flamin' Hot chip or the bold seasoning of Doritos, but that joy can quickly turn to disappointment when you bite into a stale chip. The key to maintaining that perfect crunch and flavor? The freezer.
Many of us have tried sealing chip bags tightly, using clips or even rubber bands to preserve freshness. However, these methods often fall short, as freezing your chips is the ultimate solution. The cold air prevents moisture from turning your chips soggy, keeping them fresh for months — sometimes even up to a year. Freezing works by halting the breakdown of starches and oils inside the chip, maintaining that crisp texture and flavor. Similarly, this is why when making potato chips from scratch, you place them in a bowl of ice water for a short period of time, to release extra starch and help maintain crunchiness.
Once your bag of chips is open and makes its way into a bowl, make sure to reseal them and stick them in the freezer to prevent moisture from entering the bag. While potato chips only have a finished moisture concentration of 1.3 to 1.5%, according to ScienceDirect, the freezer should still help dry the remaining bit, allowing the chips to preserve their crisp state.
How to store your chips in the freezer?
Simply tossing an opened bag in the freezer isn't enough. Place the chips between other items in the freezer to ensure maximum freshness, allowing cold air to circulate evenly. Don't overstuff the freezer though, a common food storage mistake, as that can block airflow.
After each use, inspect the chip bag for rips or tears that could affect its seal. Place the bag on top of items for extra protection to minimize the risk of pieces breaking off or in a resealable container with a hard exterior. Even if the bag is half-empty, throwing it away is unnecessary. With a cool storage environment, the remaining moisture won't break down the starches, helping the chips retain their crunch and freshness. This simple trick keeps your chips fresh longer, so you can enjoy them at their best without worrying about waste. So, next time you open a bag of your favorite chips, consider freezing the leftovers to keep them fresh longer.