Stash Potato Chips In One Unlikely Spot For Lasting Freshness

There's nothing like the satisfying crunch of a Flamin' Hot chip or the bold seasoning of Doritos, but that joy can quickly turn to disappointment when you bite into a stale chip. The key to maintaining that perfect crunch and flavor? The freezer.

Many of us have tried sealing chip bags tightly, using clips or even rubber bands to preserve freshness. However, these methods often fall short, as freezing your chips is the ultimate solution. The cold air prevents moisture from turning your chips soggy, keeping them fresh for months — sometimes even up to a year. Freezing works by halting the breakdown of starches and oils inside the chip, maintaining that crisp texture and flavor. Similarly, this is why when making potato chips from scratch, you place them in a bowl of ice water for a short period of time, to release extra starch and help maintain crunchiness.

Once your bag of chips is open and makes its way into a bowl, make sure to reseal them and stick them in the freezer to prevent moisture from entering the bag. While potato chips only have a finished moisture concentration of 1.3 to 1.5%, according to ScienceDirect, the freezer should still help dry the remaining bit, allowing the chips to preserve their crisp state.