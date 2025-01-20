The Easiest Way To Tell When Your Egg Muffins Are Done
Egg muffins are a breakfast favorite — they're tasty, bite-sized, and packed with protein to fuel your busy mornings. Plus, they're one of the best types of food to meal prep for breakfast. However, getting them cooked just right can be a little challenging. Nothing puts a damper on breakfast faster than biting into a rubbery puck or a soggy center. Fortunately, nailing the perfect bake is simpler than it seems. Here's how to tell when your egg muffins are ready, so you can skip the guessing game and enjoy them at their best.
The easiest way check when your egg muffins are done is by doing a quick touch test. Press lightly on the top of a muffin; if it bounces back, they're cooked through and good to eat. If it doesn't spring back and feels soft and mushy under your finger, the muffins need to go back in the oven. Another simple check is to gently shake the tray. If the centers still wiggle, it means the eggs haven't fully set and need more time to firm up. Once they're firm, it's time to dig in! And with your first bite, weigh in on the never-ending debate: Does ketchup ever belong on eggs?
Pro tips for egg muffin success
Before making your egg muffins, grease your muffin pan lightly with cooking spray or butter to make sure they release easily and don't stick. While you're at it, only fill each cup about three quarters of the way to give your muffins just the right amount of space to puff up without spilling over. For even tastier muffins, evenly distribute your favorite mix-ins — like bacon, veggies, or cheese — so every bite is packed with flavor. If you're adding watery vegetables — such as fresh spinach or tomatoes — be sure to cook them first to remove some excess water, so they don't release moisture into the muffins during baking.
It is also important to avoid overbaking egg muffins. They continue cooking after being removed from the oven, so keep a close watch and pull them out when they're just set. As mentioned, they are ready when they are firm, but if they feel rubbery or crumbly, they may have gone too far. Once they're done, remove them from the muffin tin immediately to prevent sweating, which happens when steam gets trapped, making them damp and less appetizing. For an extra secret to prevent soggy egg bites, consider adding a small amount of flour to the egg batter as it helps absorb moisture. Follow these pro tips, and you'll have egg muffin success every time!