The Easiest Way To Tell When Your Egg Muffins Are Done

Egg muffins are a breakfast favorite — they're tasty, bite-sized, and packed with protein to fuel your busy mornings. Plus, they're one of the best types of food to meal prep for breakfast. However, getting them cooked just right can be a little challenging. Nothing puts a damper on breakfast faster than biting into a rubbery puck or a soggy center. Fortunately, nailing the perfect bake is simpler than it seems. Here's how to tell when your egg muffins are ready, so you can skip the guessing game and enjoy them at their best.

The easiest way check when your egg muffins are done is by doing a quick touch test. Press lightly on the top of a muffin; if it bounces back, they're cooked through and good to eat. If it doesn't spring back and feels soft and mushy under your finger, the muffins need to go back in the oven. Another simple check is to gently shake the tray. If the centers still wiggle, it means the eggs haven't fully set and need more time to firm up. Once they're firm, it's time to dig in! And with your first bite, weigh in on the never-ending debate: Does ketchup ever belong on eggs?