The Famous Band That Was Formed At Dairy Queen
Dairy Queen is a treasure. It's one of those fast food chains you can find in any small town and on a really hot day it has a line a mile long. Known for its deep-fried basket meals and soft serve ice cream treats, Dairy Queen has served tasty items since its first store opened in Joliet, Illinois, in 1940. Depending on where you live, Dairy Queen might not be the first ice cream chain you think of when you're craving a sweet treat, but it'll surely stick in your mind in a new way after knowing how it brought together the popular 90s band, No Doubt.
When it comes down to it, many bands have interesting stories of how they met and became famous, and rock band No Doubt is no different. Their come-up story began when frontwoman Gwen Stefani, former vocal lead John Spence, and Gwen's brother Eric (who formerly played keyboard in the band) worked at Dairy Queen together in the late 1980s. Who doesn't hatch a brilliant plan to create a band and become millionaires while slinging ice cream cones?
How an idea at Dairy Queen became a reality
When one thinks of the band No Doubt, a bleach-blonde Gwen Stefani probably comes to mind. Working alongside one another at an Orange, California Dairy Queen location, the friends agreed to form a band in 1986. While making chili dogs and Blizzard ice cream treats, they named the band No Doubt, a phrase Spence often used. Spence's presence and energy were electric. At first, he was the lead vocals and the heart of the band. After his passing in 1987, Stefani stepped up and became the lead; having initially been backup vocals.
The band continued to pay tribute to their friend Spence during concerts and even wrote an unreleased song called "Dear John." In the beginning, things were rocky with the remaining band members, but they continued and found immense success over the years. It's safe to say that if Stefani and her friends didn't work together at the local Dairy Queen, No Doubt might've never come to fruition.