The Famous Band That Was Formed At Dairy Queen

Dairy Queen is a treasure. It's one of those fast food chains you can find in any small town and on a really hot day it has a line a mile long. Known for its deep-fried basket meals and soft serve ice cream treats, Dairy Queen has served tasty items since its first store opened in Joliet, Illinois, in 1940. Depending on where you live, Dairy Queen might not be the first ice cream chain you think of when you're craving a sweet treat, but it'll surely stick in your mind in a new way after knowing how it brought together the popular 90s band, No Doubt.

When it comes down to it, many bands have interesting stories of how they met and became famous, and rock band No Doubt is no different. Their come-up story began when frontwoman Gwen Stefani, former vocal lead John Spence, and Gwen's brother Eric (who formerly played keyboard in the band) worked at Dairy Queen together in the late 1980s. Who doesn't hatch a brilliant plan to create a band and become millionaires while slinging ice cream cones?