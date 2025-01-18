Wait A Minute. Does Little Caesars Sell Cookies?

Here's a fun one for you: Did you know that Little Caesars sells cookies? I'm not talking about the occasionally rotating desserts that show up on its standard menu, like the Cookie Dough Brownie Bar with Twix pieces in it. I'm talking about premade crispy little shortbread cookies that come in an orange bag (vaguely reminiscent of the old McDonald's cookies of my childhood). And no, I didn't know about this until recently, either.

Apparently, they used to be given out at the counter for free, but they were supposed to only be given to children. But you could pick some up for yourself by asking for a bag or two, so long as you asked nicely. If you knew about these things, I wish you'd told me about them sooner so I could've tried a few. Now note my usage of the past tense. If you even knew about this, the free cookies aren't a regular practice at most stores any longer. There is, however, a way to still get the official cookies. You just have to do it in a very specific manner.