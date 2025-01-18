Wait A Minute. Does Little Caesars Sell Cookies?
Here's a fun one for you: Did you know that Little Caesars sells cookies? I'm not talking about the occasionally rotating desserts that show up on its standard menu, like the Cookie Dough Brownie Bar with Twix pieces in it. I'm talking about premade crispy little shortbread cookies that come in an orange bag (vaguely reminiscent of the old McDonald's cookies of my childhood). And no, I didn't know about this until recently, either.
Apparently, they used to be given out at the counter for free, but they were supposed to only be given to children. But you could pick some up for yourself by asking for a bag or two, so long as you asked nicely. If you knew about these things, I wish you'd told me about them sooner so I could've tried a few. Now note my usage of the past tense. If you even knew about this, the free cookies aren't a regular practice at most stores any longer. There is, however, a way to still get the official cookies. You just have to do it in a very specific manner.
Little Caesars cookies are only available through fundraisers
If you want to get ahold of these mythical cookies, you'll need to purchase them through Little Caesars' fundraising kits, for which the corporation has its own dedicated website. The system is mostly geared towards you selling DIY pizza kits, which come in pepperoni or cheese form. You can also sell Crazy Bread and Italian Cheese Bread kits to raise money as well. But on the dessert side, you can also buy premade cookie dough along with 30-packs of the shortbread cookies I mentioned.
Each package comes in a 1-ounce portion (so really, they are meant for kids). As of the time of this writing, the fundraising pack costs $23. I reached out to Little Caesars just to be sure and was told that, yep, the cookies are only officially available this way. But on the off-chance that a franchisee has some in stock, individual locations might still have some to give out — though I'm guessing this practice is now over. As you know, real freebies are hard to come by these days. But, if you need a fundraiser for an event, apparently Little Caesars will support you with some frozen-and-ready pizza kits. And for dessert you can tack on a little bag of secret cookies that only a select few now have access to.