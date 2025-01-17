Flyer Beware: Beer Prices Are Sky-High At One Major Airport

It might come as a bit of a surprise to the frequent fliers out there that beer prices are so high at LaGuardia Airport, especially seeing as it's not even among the top 10 busiest airports in the United States. In fact, FinanceBuzz's data shows that Los Angeles International Airport, the busiest airport in the country, only charged $8 for a domestic beer during 2024, more than $5 less than LaGuardia.

While $13.83 is an absurd amount to be paying for just about any beer — be it domestic beer, imported beer, or craft beer – it's far less than LaGuardia has charged for some beers in the past. One traveler made headlines in 2021 after they paid $27.85 for a glass of Samuel Adams beer at LaGuardia Airport.

Unfortunately for those flying to or from New York City, the airport located in East Elmhurst isn't the only one that has high beer prices. John F. Kennedy International Airport also charges quite a bit for the alcoholic beverage with an average-sized beer costing around $11.82 during 2024. While cheaper than those served at LaGuardia Airport, this is still far more than most people are used to paying; the average cost of a domestic beer in the United States' 50 busiest airports during 2024 was a much more palatable $8.97.