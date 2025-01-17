Do All Wines Need To Be Refrigerated?

When it comes to wine, there is always something new to learn. Understanding which snobby wine terms make tasting wine more fun, how to properly pour it, and what type of wine to use for cooking are just a few things beginners might sink their teeth into when getting into wine. Even if we drink wine on a regular basis, most of us aren't experts. This means we tend to have a lot of questions about wine basics, including how we should store it. The answer to this question depends on a few factors.

For an unopened bottle, it's best to store the wine upright in a cool, dark, and consistent environment. Wine doesn't react well to sudden changes in temperature and, for those of us that don't have a wine fridge, storing it in a cool place is better than in a regular fridge. This is because conventional fridges are often far too cold. However, once you've cracked open a bottle, storing wine in the fridge is usually the best way to keep it fresh; an opened bottle left at room temperature will quickly oxidize, changing color and flavor. Checking these two indicators is one of the best ways to discern whether your wine has gone off.

Of all wines, light white and rosé wines last the longest after being opened — up to seven days if they are stored in the fridge. Other, heavier white wines only tend to last between three to five days, and sparkling wine only lasts two days if a Champagne stopper — like this stainless steel Cuisinart Champagne stopper – isn't used. Red wine should not be placed in the fridge at all and can last for between three to five days if stoppered and stored in a cool place.