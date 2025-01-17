Do All Wines Need To Be Refrigerated?
When it comes to wine, there is always something new to learn. Understanding which snobby wine terms make tasting wine more fun, how to properly pour it, and what type of wine to use for cooking are just a few things beginners might sink their teeth into when getting into wine. Even if we drink wine on a regular basis, most of us aren't experts. This means we tend to have a lot of questions about wine basics, including how we should store it. The answer to this question depends on a few factors.
For an unopened bottle, it's best to store the wine upright in a cool, dark, and consistent environment. Wine doesn't react well to sudden changes in temperature and, for those of us that don't have a wine fridge, storing it in a cool place is better than in a regular fridge. This is because conventional fridges are often far too cold. However, once you've cracked open a bottle, storing wine in the fridge is usually the best way to keep it fresh; an opened bottle left at room temperature will quickly oxidize, changing color and flavor. Checking these two indicators is one of the best ways to discern whether your wine has gone off.
Of all wines, light white and rosé wines last the longest after being opened — up to seven days if they are stored in the fridge. Other, heavier white wines only tend to last between three to five days, and sparkling wine only lasts two days if a Champagne stopper — like this stainless steel Cuisinart Champagne stopper – isn't used. Red wine should not be placed in the fridge at all and can last for between three to five days if stoppered and stored in a cool place.
Which wines need to be refrigerated before serving
The rules change a little when it's time to serve the wine because some wines are better served chilled, while others are best enjoyed at room temperature. Sparkling wine should be served straight from the fridge at around 43 degrees Fahrenheit. Keeping it this cold helps preserve the bubbles. This is why open bottles of Champagne are often stored in Champagne buckets that are filled with ice. Lighter white wines and rosé should be chilled in the run-up to serving. However, they must be taken out of the fridge an hour or so before they are poured. This allows them to reach temperatures around 50 degrees Fahrenheit where their aromas and flavors shine. Heavier white wines should be removed from the fridge earlier and drank at slightly warmer temperatures.
In order to avoid your red wine tasting exclusively of alcohol, lighter ones should be served a touch chilled — around 55 degrees Fahrenheit. In contrast, heavier reds should be served at room temperature. However, if the heavy red wine seems a little too warm, refrigerate it for 20 minutes or so before serving.