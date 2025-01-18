Rocco DiSpirito's Secret Ingredient For Bold And Flavorful Meatloaf

While many know that espresso powder enhances baked goods, its use in other forms of cooking oftentimes goes unnoticed and underappreciated by the masses. Luckily, chef Rocco DiSpirito isn't known for shying away from these sorts of ingredients.

This espresso meatloaf trick comes from DiSpirito's cookbook entitled "Rocco's Healthy & Delicious: More than 200 (Mostly) Plant-Based Recipes for Everyday Life," which was released in 2017. The fact that a meatloaf tactic was included in a primarily plant-based cookbook might surprise you, but the espresso meatloaf made up for that fact by being so unique and impactful.

During a discussion with Food52, Rocco explained the thought process behind putting espresso into his meatloaf, along with other unique elements of his recipe. "Yes, just 2 teaspoons of espresso powder in the topping to amplify the beefy flavor of meatloaf," Rocco clarified, "This recipe is gluten-free, too, since it uses puffed rice (instead of bread) as a binder."

While the revelation that using puffed rice can also improve your meatloaf is a profound one in and of itself, the espresso addition is no slouch, even without that additional step. The boldness that espresso powder is oftentimes recognized for adds a flavor boost that works almost too well with the dish, perfectly accentuating the tasty goodness meatloaf lovers know and love.