The Adorable Reason Trader Joe's Hides Stuffed Animals Around The Stores

Trader Joe's is known for their unique selection of products, affordable prices, and community-style vibe, which is why the parking lots are always full. It's hard to hate on this grocery store chain, and why would you want to? All your dreams come true at Trader Joe's, with their rotating products you can't live without and the stuffed animals they sneakily place around the stores. For those moments when the kids come along for the ride, Trader Joe's knows just the trick to get them to behave.

Kids love a good game, so Trader Joe's has incorporated a scavenger hunt while you shop. Upon entering the store, you'll see a poster with information on which stuffed animal needs to be found. If a child finds the animal with a Trader Joe's nametag, you alert an employee (to avoid thieving the plush) and cash it in for a prize at checkout. This extra touch really goes to show how invested Trader Joe's is in providing a memorable shopping experience. So, next time you're trying to get through your long grocery list, your little one's focus will be finding a prize instead of asking to go home. Win-win!