The Adorable Reason Trader Joe's Hides Stuffed Animals Around The Stores
Trader Joe's is known for their unique selection of products, affordable prices, and community-style vibe, which is why the parking lots are always full. It's hard to hate on this grocery store chain, and why would you want to? All your dreams come true at Trader Joe's, with their rotating products you can't live without and the stuffed animals they sneakily place around the stores. For those moments when the kids come along for the ride, Trader Joe's knows just the trick to get them to behave.
Kids love a good game, so Trader Joe's has incorporated a scavenger hunt while you shop. Upon entering the store, you'll see a poster with information on which stuffed animal needs to be found. If a child finds the animal with a Trader Joe's nametag, you alert an employee (to avoid thieving the plush) and cash it in for a prize at checkout. This extra touch really goes to show how invested Trader Joe's is in providing a memorable shopping experience. So, next time you're trying to get through your long grocery list, your little one's focus will be finding a prize instead of asking to go home. Win-win!
The come-up of Trader Joe's
Trader Joe's has been in business since 1967 and has almost 600 locations nationwide. For decades, the faces behind the brand have perfected and crafted the shopper experience to ensure a lasting memory and keep them returning for more. As if the products weren't enough, it seems as if every employee is in an excellent mood and everyone is family, but the vibe and name were much different when it originally opened.
The original owner, Joe Coulombe, purchased the flagship store from Rexall, a pharmacy company. Located in Pasadena, California, Coulombe initially ran it as a convenience store called "Pronto Markets." Once he got his footing, he re-branded the store and named it 'Trader Joe's.' Taking inspiration from Trader Vic's, a California tiki-style bar still in operation today, his idea was to provide shoppers with a joyful shopping experience, providing loose homage to what one would experience on a tropical vacation. Obviously, Coulombe's hard work and determination worked and has turned into what we know of Trader Joe's today: a wonderful experience for all ages.