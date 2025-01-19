Who Makes Costco's Kirkland Signature Champagne?

Costco is known for having congested aisles, samples aplenty, and value packs for every snack imaginable. It's the best store to prep for a party for a fraction of the price you'd pay at other big box companies. But just as surprising as its prices is the fact that Costco has a shockingly good selection to choose from. On any given day, a person can roll up and pick up dozens of wine types, including Champagne. The Kirkland Signature Champagne is known for its great flavor at a fraction of the cost. Which makes a person wonder: Where does Kirkland Signature Champagne come from?

Costco has an excellent reputation for high-quality products, so when the company started selling Champagne under its private label brand, Kirkland Signature, in the 1990s, it had to be done right. French winemaker and manufacturer Manuel Janisson is the face behind Kirkland Signature Champagne. Based in Verzenay, France, he and his team are the perfect partnership to give Costco customers an affordable Champagne that tastes delicious. At a reasonable $19.99, it rivals other brands that often charge much higher prices for the same amount and experience.